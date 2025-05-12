Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian shares advance as details awaited on progress in China-US trade talks

Asian shares advance as details awaited on progress in China-US trade talks

Investors are also watching for developments in other flashpoints including clashes between India and Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East

Asian shares advanced Monday after two days of trade talks between China and the US made what the US side said was substantial progress.

AP Hong Kong
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

US futures and oil prices advanced.

US futures and oil prices advanced.

Officials said a joint statement would be issued later Monday following the trade talks in Geneva over the weekend. Investors are also watching for developments in other flashpoints including clashes between India and Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.

India's Sensex jumped about 2.5 per cent after it and Pakistan agreed to a truce after talks to defuse their most serious military confrontation in decades. The two armies have exchanged gunfire, artillery strikes, missiles and drones that killed dozens of people. 

 

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up early gains to trade up 0.6 per cent at 23,009.64, while the Shanghai Composite Index picked up 0.4 per cent to 3,355.54.

Chinese EV battery maker CATL, or Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Ltd., said in a prospectus filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to raise nearly $4 billion in a share listing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there was substantial progress in the weekend trade talks but offered scant information on exactly what the negotiations entailed.

Separarely, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said both sides had agreed to establishing a consultation mechanism for further discussions on trade and economic issues.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 added less than 0.1 per cent to 37,519.80, while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.5 per cent to 2589.30.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.2 per cent to 8,249.70.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.9 per cent.

On Friday, US stocks drifted, with the S&P 500 edging 0.1 per cent lower to 5,659.91. It finished the week with a modest dip of 0.5 per cent. It was the first week in seven where the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts moved by less than 1.5 per cent, after careening on fears about President Donald Trump's trade war and hopes that he'll relent on some of his tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3 per cent to 41,249.38, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1 per cent to 17,928.92.

Apart from trade talks and other geopolitical factors, the flow of earnings reports for the start of the year from companies is slowing but still moving markets. 

Expedia sank 7.3 per cent even though the travel website reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

The owner of Vrbo and Hotels.com said demand was weaker than it expected during the quarter, and it highlighted softer-than-expected demand in the United States, as well as a nearly 30 per cent decline in bookings from Canada to its southern neighbour.

Other travel-related companies, including Hilton and Airbnb, have reported a similar softening in travel demand to the US in their recent earnings reports.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen wilted by 16.2 per cent after the salad seller reported a slightly larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

They offset a 28.1 per cent rally for Lyft, which delivered a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company said it reached the highest weekly ridership levels in its history during the last week of March.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the chip giant known as TSMC, offered an encouraging report, saying its revenue in April leaped 48.1 per cent from a year earlier. That sent its stock that trades in the United States up 0.7 per cent.

Insulet jumped 20.9 per cent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the medical device company reported stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

In other dealings early Monday, US benchmark crude oil gained 38 cents to $61.40 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $64.25 per barrel.

The US dollar advanced to 145.85 Japanese yen from 146.17 yen. The euro edged higher, to $1.1228 from $1.1209.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

