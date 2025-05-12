Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 36 Chinese airplanes, 8 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese airplanes, 8 naval vessels near its territory

MND said that of the 36 sorties, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zones)

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territory as of Sunday 6am (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan detected 36 Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territory as of Monday 6am (local time), as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence.

The MND said that of the 36 sorties, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zones).

In a post on X, the MND said, "36 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 36 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territory as of Sunday 6am (local time).

The MND said that they monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples has criticised a former legislator for echoing "United Front" slogans during an event in China, asserting that Taiwan's indigenous peoples are not "descendants of the Yellow Emperor," Taipei Times reported.

The council emphasised that any exchanges involving indigenous communities must be based on mutual respect and equality, without promoting political agendas.

The controversy centres around former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator and National Dong Hwa University professor Yosi Takun, who recently attended an event hosted by China's Yunnan Minzu University. During the event, a banner proclaiming "Both sides of the Strait share the same ancestry, Zhonghua spirit, and are one big family" was prominently displayed.

Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples rejected this narrative, reaffirming that Taiwan's indigenous peoples are of Austronesian descent, not of Chinese lineage.

"Taiwan's indigenous peoples are not descendants of the Yellow Emperor," the council declared, adding that these communities are culturally and linguistically linked to the Austronesian family, not the Sino-Tibetan language family. The council criticised Yosi's remarks at the event, where he described minority cultures as an "important part of Chinese civilisation.

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

