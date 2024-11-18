Business Standard
Home / World News / At least 11 killed, 48 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Tyr region

At least 11 killed, 48 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Tyr region

The strikes in the Tyr region come weeks after Israel had conducted earlier military operations in the area

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Representative Image: At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region, AFP reported, quoting Lebanon ministry.

The strikes in the Tyr region come weeks after Israel had conducted earlier military operations in the area. According to Al Jazeera's prior reports, the late October strikes caused damage to several heritage sites and left 16 people injured.

These recent attacks follow an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported.

In a post on the social media platform, X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the death of "Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif".

 

According to the IDF, "Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah's terrorist activities against Israel".

IDF also noted that "Messages broadcasted by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological terror operations against the Israeli public".

More From This Section

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Relief for Asian peers may slightly aid rupee but portfolio outflows weigh

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Tropical depression Sara heads to Mexico after floods, 1 dead in Honduras

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump adds Kevin Warsh, Marc Rowan to list of Treasury secretary candidates

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korean leader calls nuclear expansion to counter alleged US threats

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy sees massive cuts for contractors in effficiency push

"Afif's impact on the terrorist organization proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's terrorist activity against the State of Israel", the IDF further added.

The strikes in Tyr and the death of the Hezbollah spokesperson come in the wake of the attack at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Sunday.

Three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's residence. Earlier in October, Netanyahu's private residence was targetted by a Hezbollah drone. Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel strike

Israeli strike in Beirut kills Hezbollah spokesman, strike in Gaza kills 30

Pope Francis

Pope Francis demands probe on genocide claims over Israel's attacks on Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza; 3 arrested over flares at Netanyahu's home

Israel Flag, Israel

G20 resolution on Middle East must recognise our right to defend: Israel

Israeli forces travel towards Gaza. The war against Hamas that erupted more than four months ago is stretching public finances by pushing the budget deep into the red. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct 1 invasion

Topics : israel Israel Iran Conflict Lebanon Middle East Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon