World News / Vivek Ramaswamy sees massive cuts for contractors in effficiency push

Vivek Ramaswamy sees massive cuts for contractors in effficiency push

Ramaswamy didn't single out any contractors, and isn't clear yet how the efficiency drive will be structured

There is massive waste, fraud and abuse right now, Ramaswamy said. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

By Muyao Shen
 
Federal contractors should expect “massive cuts” in what they can charge once President-elect Donald Trump’s government efficiency drive is underway, according to entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-lead the initiative with billionaire Elon Musk.
 
“There is massive waste, fraud and abuse right now,” Ramaswamy said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “Federal contractors are really exploiting the federal government.” 
 
Trump said last week that the new panel — known as the Department of Government Efficiency — would work with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to dismantle bureaucracy, slash regulations, cut wasteful spending and restructure federal agencies.
 
 
“We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright,” Ramaswamy said. “We expect mass reduction in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government.”

Ramaswamy didn’t single out any contractors, and isn’t clear yet how the efficiency drive will be structured.
 
If Musk and Ramaswamy are put on a federal advisory committee, they’d be subject to ethics laws requiring them to recuse themselves from discussions and decisions affecting them personally. SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, has more than $15 billion in federal contracts.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

