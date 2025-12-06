Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 11 killed in mass shooting at bar in South Africa's Pretoria

At least 11 killed in mass shooting at bar in South Africa's Pretoria

Another 14 people were wounded and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the South African Police Services

Gun shooting, mass shooting

The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday | Photo: ANI

AP Cape Town (South Africa)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in a township near the South African administrative capital of Pretoria, police said on Saturday.

Another 14 people were wounded and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the South African Police Services.

Police didn't give details on the ages of those who were injured.

The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday.

The children killed were a 3-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Police said they were searching for three suspects.

 

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and recorded more than 26,000 homicides in 2024 an average of more than 70 a day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia unleashes massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine as talks continue

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar PM

Gaza ceasefire is at critical moment as first phase winds down: Qatar PM

Netflix

What Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros means for the future of movies

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

New York woman charged with smuggling individuals from India into US

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Heavy exchange of fire reported between Pak, Afghan forces at Chaman border

Topics : South Africa Shooting Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon