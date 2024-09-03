Business Standard
Home / World News / At least 13 dead after boat with migrants sinks in waters off north France

At least 13 dead after boat with migrants sinks in waters off north France

Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open, said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first-aid post was set up to treat victims

greece boat accident

Dozens of people plunged into the treacherous waters. | Representative Photo credit: @TRTWorldNow

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mayor of a French coastal town being used in a rescue operation says 13 migrants are dead after their boat ripped apart Tuesday during an attempted crossing of the English Channel.
Dozens of people plunged into the treacherous waters.
Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open, said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first-aid post was set up to treat victims. It's a big drama.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France Migrants Boat

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

