Home / World News / Taiwan accuses China of 'illegally poaching' talent from its tech firms

Taiwan accuses China of 'illegally poaching' talent from its tech firms

The revelation follows a series of high-profile raids that have raised concerns about espionage and the protection of Taiwan's technological advancements

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

These funds were primarily used to support research and development in key high-tech areas, including semiconductor technology, 5G networks, satellite communications, and green energy. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) revealed on Tuesday that Chinese state-invested companies have been operating illegal offices in Taiwan, aiming to acquire valuable business secrets and recruit local technology experts, Taiwan News reported.
The revelation follows a series of high-profile raids that have raised concerns about espionage and the protection of Taiwan's technological advancements.
Between August 19 and August 30, MJIB agents, supported by district prosecutors' offices in Taipei, Shilin, New Taipei, and Hsinchu, executed a coordinated series of raids on offices linked to eight Chinese corporations suspected of engaging in illicit activities.
A total of 135 agents were mobilised to visit 30 locations and conduct 65 interrogations. The operation uncovered a sophisticated network of companies receiving funds from Chinese state-run organizations, which they then transferred to Taiwan.
These funds were primarily used to support research and development in key high-tech areas, including semiconductor technology, 5G networks, satellite communications, and green energy.
The MJIB highlighted that the recruitment of Taiwanese engineers by these firms poses a severe threat to the local technology industry, potentially undermining Taiwan's competitive edge in these critical fields, reported Taiwan News.

One of the companies under investigation, affiliated with the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, had established a subsidiary in Taiwan specifically to attract research and development specialists.
This subsidiary managed to recruit nearly a hundred experts, reflecting a targeted effort to gather crucial technological information.
The MJIB's investigation revealed that several Chinese firms used funding from Chinese or overseas sources, disguising it as Taiwanese investment to circumvent scrutiny and detection.
The operation's findings underscore the growing concerns about industrial espionage and the infiltration of Taiwan's technology sector by foreign entities.
The Taiwanese government has been increasingly vigilant about protecting its technological assets and has called for enhanced measures to prevent similar breaches in the future, Taiwan News reported.
The case highlights the need for robust safeguards against espionage and the importance of maintaining vigilance in the face of sophisticated infiltration tactics.
As the investigation continues, the MJIB and other Taiwanese authorities are expected to intensify their efforts to safeguard national security and preserve the integrity of the country's high-tech industries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

