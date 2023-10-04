At least 21 killed in bus crash in Italian city of Venice, 15 survive

A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice, on Tuesday.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was apocalyptic and that he had already declared the city's mourning" for the numerous victims who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her deepest sorrow after the crash.

