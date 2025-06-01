At least 21 Palestinians killed while heading to aid hub in Gaza

At least 21 people were killed as they went to receive aid from an Israeli-backed foundation in the Gaza Strip, according to a nearby hospital run by the Red Cross that received the bodies.
It said another 175 people were wounded on Sunday. An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of people being treated at the hospital. In the latest development, Hamas is seeking amendments to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official with the group told The Associated Press on Saturday, but US envoy Steve Witkoff called the Hamas response "totally unacceptable."
The latest friction in negotiations comes as the fighting nears 20 months of war, and as desperation grows among hungry Palestinians and relatives of hostages in Gaza.
The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, said proposed amendments focused on "the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces." There were no details.
A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid. It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released "in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners." Fifty-eight hostages remain, and Israel believes 35 are dead.
Witkoff, on social media, instead described a 60-day ceasefire deal that would free half the living hostages in Gaza and return half of those who have died. He urged Hamas to accept the framework proposal as the basis for talks that he said could begin next week.
Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire. US President Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.
