Hamas seeks changes to US ceasefire plan for Gaza amid ongoing talks

Hamas seeks changes to US ceasefire plan for Gaza amid ongoing talks

Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments to it

The Israeli military conduct operations along the northern Gaza Strip border on May 20

Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments to it.

AP Tel Aviv
Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments to it.

A senior Hamas official tells The Associated Press that there some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid. It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

 

Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war. US President Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.

Hamas Gaza protests Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine

First Published: May 31 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

