At least 4 dead in wave of explosions outside police stations in Colombia

Authorities said the rebels placed bombs in cars and motorcycles that were parked near police stations

Military and police spokespeople blamed the attacks on the FARC-EMC, a group led by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Bogota
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four people were killed in Colombia on Tuesday as rebel groups detonated bombs near police stations in the city of Cali and the neighbouring Cauca province, according to authorities.

Military and police spokespeople blamed the attacks on the FARC-EMC, a group led by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who broke away from the group after it signed a peace deal with the government in 2016.

Authorities said the rebels placed bombs in cars and motorcycles that were parked near police stations.

The attacks on the police stations come just days after Miguel Uribe, a conservative presidential candidate, was shot during a rally in Bogota. Authorities say they are investigating who was behind the attack on Uribe, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Bogota.

 

Colombia's government has struggled to contain violence in urban and rural areas as several rebel groups try to take over territory abandoned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia following its peace deal with the government.

Peace talks between the FARC-EMC faction and the government broke down last year after a series of attacks on indigenous communities.

The government is currently holding talks with another faction of the group, that is led by commander Luis Alberto Alban, known also as Marcos Calarca.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

