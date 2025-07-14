Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Australia hosts largest-ever military exercise with 19 nations taking part

The exercise, showcasing Australia's defence alliance with the United States, started a day after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began a six-day visit to China

AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The largest-ever war fighting drills in Australia, Exercise Talisman Sabre, is underway and expected to attract the attention of Chinese spy ships.

Talisman Sabre began in 2005 as a biennial joint exercise between the United States and Australia. This year, more than 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations, including Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the United Kingdom, will take part over three weeks, Australia's defense department said on Sunday. 

Malaysia and Vietnam are also attending as observers.

 

The exercise will also take part in Papua New Guinea, Australia's nearest neighbour. It is the first time Talisman Sabre activities have been held outside Australia.

Chinese surveillance ships have monitored naval exercises off the Australian coast during the last four Talisman Sabre exercises and were expected to surveil the current exercise, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said. 

The Chinese military have observed these exercises since 2017. It'd be very unusual for them not to observe it, Conroy told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

We'll adjust accordingly. We'll obviously observe their activities and monitor their presence around Australia, but we'll also adjust how we conduct those exercises, Conroy added.

Conroy said the Chinese were not yet shadowing ships as of Sunday. 

The exercise officially started on Sunday with a ceremony in Sydney attended by Deputy Commanding General of US Army Pacific Lt Gen J B Vowell and Australia's Chief of Joint Operations Vice-Adm Justin Jones.

The exercise, showcasing Australia's defence alliance with the United States, started a day after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began a six-day visit to China.

Albanese is expected to hold his fourth face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Australian leader has been criticised at home for failing to secure a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Topics : military Australia China United States Defence

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

