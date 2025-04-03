Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Auto tariff to cost US consumers more than $30 bn in first year: Report

Auto tariff to cost US consumers more than $30 bn in first year: Report

Consultancy firm Anderson Economic Group said in a report on Thursday that 25 per cent tariff on auto imports may cost American consumers more than $30 billion in higher vehicle prices and reduced car

Trump unveiled a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and light trucks last month. |Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff on auto imports may cost American consumers more than $30 billion in higher vehicle prices and reduced car sales in the first full year, consultancy firm Anderson Economic Group said in a report on Thursday. 
Why it's important 
Manufacturers are expected to bear some of the tariff costs in the first year, but will eventually alter production and possibly cease import of certain low-volume models into the US market.
 
AEG expects manufacturers to reduce the number of models sold in the US, shift some production to the country and pass almost all costs related to tariff on to consumers. 
 
Context 

Trump unveiled a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and light trucks last month. 
The tariff covers more than $460 billion worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis. 
Key quote 
"If you are in the market for a new car and you find one you like, my advice is to buy it right away," said AEG CEO Patrick Anderson. 
"If you have a used car you rely upon, my advice is to make sure it is well maintained as you are likely to use it for a while longer than you had earlier planned." 
By the numbers 
For models made or assembled in the US, AEG estimated tariffs could cost an additional $2,500 to $5,000 for budget cars, $5,000 to $8,000 for mid-sized vehicles, and between $10,000 to $15,000 for SUVs and luxury models. 
Cars imported from Europe and Asia may have a potential tariff impact of $8,000 to $10,000 for smaller models and up to $20,000 and beyond for luxury, SUV and sports models, the consultancy firm estimated.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

