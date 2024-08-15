Baloch leaders meet French senators to urge intervention in ongoing crisis

Representative Image: Baloch leaders underscored the critical need for immediate international intervention. | Photo: X/@HabibKhanT

The representatives of the Baloch Voice Association (BVA) and the Government of Balochistan in Exile (GOB) convened with a delegation of French senators to address the ongoing crisis in Balochistan, the largest and most sparsely populated province in Pakistan. The meeting, held on Wednesday, aimed to raise international awareness about the challenges facing the region and to explore potential solutions for peace, security, and prosperity. The Baloch representatives presented a forward-looking document that included a comprehensive dossier on the current situation in Balochistan and a detailed roadmap for the region's future. This document highlighted the urgent need for international attention and intervention to mitigate the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Baloch people due to the ongoing conflict.

According to a press statement, the French senators praised the proactive efforts of the BVA and GOB in promoting peace and stability. They commended the initiative to bring the plight of the Baloch people to the global stage and emphasized the importance of engaging with international institutions to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

During the discussions, the Baloch representatives underscored the critical need for immediate international intervention to prevent further escalation of the crisis in Balochistan.

They expressed their readiness to share and discuss their "Roadmap for Balochistan" with global organisations, state representatives, and allies of the Baloch cause worldwide.

In response, the French senators recommended that the roadmap and dossier be presented to prominent French think tanks, including the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) and the Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS).

They recognised the value of these documents in fostering informed dialogue and shaping future policies regarding Balochistan.

"The meeting concluded with the Baloch representatives expressing their deep gratitude to the French senators for their support and interest in the Balochistan issue. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the international community to achieve lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Balochistan," the press statement said.