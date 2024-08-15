Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Baloch leaders meet French senators to urge intervention in ongoing crisis

Baloch leaders meet French senators to urge intervention in ongoing crisis

The meeting, aimed to raise international awareness about the challenges facing the region

Balochistan people, Baloch protest, Balochistan protest

Representative Image: Baloch leaders underscored the critical need for immediate international intervention. | Photo: X/@HabibKhanT

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The representatives of the Baloch Voice Association (BVA) and the Government of Balochistan in Exile (GOB) convened with a delegation of French senators to address the ongoing crisis in Balochistan, the largest and most sparsely populated province in Pakistan.
The meeting, held on Wednesday, aimed to raise international awareness about the challenges facing the region and to explore potential solutions for peace, security, and prosperity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Baloch representatives presented a forward-looking document that included a comprehensive dossier on the current situation in Balochistan and a detailed roadmap for the region's future.
This document highlighted the urgent need for international attention and intervention to mitigate the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Baloch people due to the ongoing conflict.
According to a press statement, the French senators praised the proactive efforts of the BVA and GOB in promoting peace and stability. They commended the initiative to bring the plight of the Baloch people to the global stage and emphasized the importance of engaging with international institutions to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
During the discussions, the Baloch representatives underscored the critical need for immediate international intervention to prevent further escalation of the crisis in Balochistan.

More From This Section

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

UK provides $17.3 mn to support Tata Steel's Port Talbot workers

WHO, World Health Organization

Mpox outbreaks in Africa declared global health emergency. What is mpox?

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

WHO declares mpox public health emergency of international concern

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine's missile, UAV attacks on our regions of terrorist nature: Russia

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Four injured in shooting at Virginia state univ, 2 taken into custody

They expressed their readiness to share and discuss their "Roadmap for Balochistan" with global organisations, state representatives, and allies of the Baloch cause worldwide.
In response, the French senators recommended that the roadmap and dossier be presented to prominent French think tanks, including the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) and the Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS).
They recognised the value of these documents in fostering informed dialogue and shaping future policies regarding Balochistan.
"The meeting concluded with the Baloch representatives expressing their deep gratitude to the French senators for their support and interest in the Balochistan issue. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the international community to achieve lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Balochistan," the press statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Balochistan people, Baloch protest, Balochistan protest

Baloch activist Maharang alleges brutalities on peaceful protesters

Pakistan flag

Baloch nation raises voice: Thousands join Quetta rally against Pakistan

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Human Rights Watch urges restraint as Pak forces crackdown on Balochs

Pakistan army

Tension persists in Gwadar as Pak army refuses release of Baloch protesters

defence army

Balochistan: Pakistani forces kill 3 protesters, block major roads

Topics : Balochistan Balochistan violence France Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon