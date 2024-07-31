Tension persists in Gwadar as Pak army refuses release of Baloch protesters

Tensions in the Port City of Gwadar persist as the Pakistani defence forces have not released the previously arrested senior leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) amid the Baloch Raaji Muchi protests. According to the latest statement by the BYC on X, one of the arrested leaders Sabiha Baloch was released on Tuesday late at night after increasing dissent from the protestors, however, the whereabouts of two other Baloch activists Sammi Deen Baloch and Sabgath Ullah Baloch remain unknown. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, the BYC stated "Gwadar: Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr. Sabiha Baloch has been released today following public pressure and resistance. However, we still have no information about Sammi Deen Baloch and Sabgath Ullah Baloch. They have been out of contact since yesterday morning. Additionally, more than 200 participants have been arrested from the Gwadar sit-in, and we have no information about them either".

In another statement, the BYC had urged all state institutions to unconditionally release the peaceful protesters that had been arrested during the Baloch Raaji Muchi.

According to that statement on, X, "Finally, we make it clear to the state and all its institutions to immediately release all the arrested colleagues including our leadership without any ifs and buts, restore internet and mobile network throughout Makran including Gwadar and in all areas of Balochistan. Completely remove obstacles in front of all our convoys stopped at gunpoint by force".

The statement further mentioned that "If the state and its institutions still do not change their terrorist and oppressive behaviour, then from today we will shut down the entire Balochistan including Quetta for an indefinite period and if any untoward incident occurs during this period, then all the responsibility will be on the state and It will be imposed on its institutions. Through this press conference, we inform BYC workers and Baloch people across Balochistan that peaceful and orderly dharna, protest rallies and wheel jam and shutterdown strikes should be held across Balochistan".

Responding to the same situation in Balochistan, a prominent Pakistani journalist, Hamid Mir had previously raised his concerns, while warning that arrests of Baloch leaders and protestors will not yield any positive results.

In a post on X the journalist said, "Sammi and Sabiha have always raised their voice against enforced disappearances. Now they are missing. Police is saying they are with FC and FC is not admitting their arrest. Disappearance of their fathers never produced any positive result and disappearance of these women will further harm the state".

Earlier in the day, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee urged the United Nations and Human Rights Organisations to take note of the peaceful protesters' arrests by Pakistani forces.