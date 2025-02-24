Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar attacked by miscreants, 1 dead

A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base in Cox’s Bazar came under attack on Monday, prompting security forces to take defensive action, according to the country’s military public relations wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Local reports indicate that one person has died as a result of the incident. A video circulating on social media platform X appears to show a confrontation between Air Force personnel and the alleged miscreants.
The sudden assault led to a clash, compelling the BAF to implement countermeasures to secure the facility. Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin has confirmed that an altercation took place between locals and Air Force personnel in the afternoon.
Authorities have yet to release further details on the attackers or the motive behind the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
This is a developing story.