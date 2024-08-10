Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

Bangladesh's chief justice and central bank governor have resigned, officials said on Saturday, as student protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee widen to target more officials appointed during her regime.



Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned, a law ministry official said on the condition of anonymity, after students warned him of "dire consequences" if he did not. Reuters could not immediately contact Hassan.



Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has also resigned but his resignation has not been accepted given the importance of the position, finance ministry adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters. Reuters could not contact Talukder.

