Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Yunus to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping

Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Yunus to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping

Yunus is set to visit China on March 26 and meet Xi on March 28, the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, hoping his visit will take Bangladesh-China relations to a new heights

Dhaka wants to take its relations with Beijing to a new height aiming to turn Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is set to visit China later this month during which he will meet President Xi Jinping, the interim government said on Sunday, in a move expected to bolster Dhaka-Beijing ties.

Yunus is set to visit China on March 26 and meet Xi on March 28, the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters here, hoping his visit will take Bangladesh-China relations to a new height, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed in the meeting between Yunus and Xi, Alam said.

Dhaka wants to take its relations with Beijing to a new height aiming to turn Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub, he said.

 

"They (China) think that this would be the most important visit by the Bangladeshi leader," Alam added.

"On March 27, Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world," he said.

BFA is an initiative of 25 Asian countries and Australia to discuss Asian and global issues.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen called on Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss his upcoming China tour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus China Xi Jinping

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

