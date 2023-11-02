close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Biden nominates top adviser on Asia to be State Department's No. 2 diplomat

Kurt Campbell currently is deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council

Joe Biden

If confirmed, he would replace Wendy Sherman, who retired in July, as deputy secretary of state | (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden is nominating a top adviser on Asia to serve as the State Department's second-ranking diplomat, the White House said Wednesday, elevating one of the architects of the administration's efforts to develop a more Asia-focused foreign policy.
Kurt Campbell currently is deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council. He has played an important role in helping Biden reinvigorate the diplomatic grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, and has helped to ease historic tensions between South Korea and Japan and shape America's approach to China.
If confirmed, he would replace Wendy Sherman, who retired in July, as deputy secretary of state.
Kurt is a tremendous asset, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. His passion and commitment to our alliances and partnerships is unquestionably strengthening America's strategic position in the world and improving our ability to deal with shared challenges.
Campbell served in President Barack Obama's administration as the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. He also previously was deputy assistant defence secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs, White House fellow at the Treasury Department and director of the Democracy Office at the NSC during the Clinton administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US-Philippines 'ironclad' partners amid China tension, says Biden

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Blinken arrives Beijing on mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

First group of civilian evacuees leave Gaza via Rafah border crossing

Taiwan probes alleged election graft linked to Foxconn's founder Gou

Behavioural ads: Meta faces EU crackdown on leveraging personal data

UK reveals AI agreement as Elon Musk warns of humanity's extinction

US Fed leaves rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, says economy is strong

Topics : Joe Biden White House Asia

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon