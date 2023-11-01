Taiwan probes alleged election graft linked to Foxconn's founder Gou

Taiwan is investigating suspected bribes connected to Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou’s presidential campaign, as the billionaire submits signatures to run in next year’s election.



Gou’s campaign has distanced itself from the suspects, repeating its earlier condemnation of illegal behavior.

“Signature drives should not involve exchanges of money,” Huang Shih-hsiu, a spokesperson for Gou’s campaign, said in a text message. “Any illegal act is not accepted.”

Gou submitted signatures to the Taipei City Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, a day ahead of the deadline, in a bid to get on the ballot in the January election, the Central News Agency reported. Huang said Gou had provided more than the 290,000 signatures from eligible voters required to secure his candidacy as an independent, according to the report.

Thirteen people were questioned over suspected cash payments offered in exchange for signatures in support of Gou’s presidential bid, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday.