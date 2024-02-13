Bilawal's PPP split on whether to join coalition govt or sit on in Oppn

The Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party which won the third largest number of seats in the National Assembly in the elections appears to be split on whether to join a coalition government or sit on Opposition benches.
The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP which met in Islamabad to deliberate on the post-poll scenario and proposals regarding the coalition government has decided to reach out to all political parties, including the PTI-backed independents, for a possible power-sharing deal.
Addressing a press conference after the CEC meeting on Monday night, Senator Sherry Rehman said, The PPP will approach all (political) parties, and a committee will be set up.
The committee will be formed on Tuesday, while the CEC meeting which ended without reaching any final decision will also resume at 3 pm.
A highly reliable source within the party said this was the main reason for the party's central executive committee which met on Monday.
