Gender equality in farming could add $1 trillion to world economy, says FAO

By Monique Vanek

Eliminating discrimination against women in agriculture could increase the size of the world economy and reduce hunger at a time when a record 345 million people are expected to face acute food insecurity.





The number of people facing hunger this year is more than double what it was in 2020, according to the World Food Programme. The crisis has been worsened by severe droughts, export bans, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pandemic-induced supply-chain bottlenecks. “Closing the gender gap in farm productivity and the wage gap in agrifood systems would increase global gross domestic product by 1%, or nearly $1 trillion,” according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s The Status of Women in Agrifood Systems report. “This would reduce global food insecurity by about 2 percentage points, reducing the number of food-insecure people by 45 million,” the study said.



Policy actions recommended in the FAO report include boosting land ownership by women, improving access to childcare and increasing social protection, which can enhance employment and resilience. “Sustainable and resilient agrifood systems depend on closing gaps in generating equality and empowering women,” said Lauren M. Phillips, deputy director of the Inclusive Rural Transformation and Gender Equality division at FAO.

Also Read Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report UN commission calls for efforts to close the gender digital divide Gender equality in boardrooms out of reach until 2038, says MSCI Int'l Women's Day: UN calls for innovation, technology for gender equality Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, says UN chief Agri credit societies may convert wholesale petrol pump into retail outlet Cotton exports seen sliding, matching imports for first time in years: USDA Cotton industry seeks govt-regulated process to end certification imbroglio