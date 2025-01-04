Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025

World News / Blinken heads to Asia, Europe on last expected trip as top US diplomat

Blinken heads to Asia, Europe on last expected trip as top US diplomat

The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris beginning Sunday

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is expected to be his final overseas trip in office. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is expected to be his final overseas trip in office this weekend, travelling to South Korea, Japan and France.

The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris beginning Sunday. He will return to Washington early Thursday in time to attend the funeral services for former president Jimmy Carter, officials said.

In South Korea, which is in the midst of a political turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of US cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy.

 

That strategy is primarily intended to blunt Chinese ambitions in the region but also to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea. Political developments in South Korea, however, after Yoon declared martial law and was later impeached, have raised questions about the stability of Washington-Seoul relations.

The US has taken a cautious approach to the uncertainty, insisting that the US-South Korea alliance remains intact and iron-clad. Blinken will speak with South Korean officials about how to build on our critical cooperation on challenges around the world based on our shared values, the State Department said in a statement.

In Tokyo, Blinken will review the tremendous progress the US-Japan alliance has made over the past few years, the statement said. That includes a major arms sales approval announced on Friday under which the US will deliver some $3.64 billion dollars in medium-range missiles, related equipment and training to Japan.

China has repeatedly complained about the potential sale, saying it will affect stability and security in the region, allegations that both Japan and the US reject.

Blinken will wrap up his trip in Paris in meetings with French officials to discuss developments in the Middle East and European security, particularly in Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Antony Blinken US diplomats Asia Europe

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

