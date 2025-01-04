Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Republican Mike Johnson re-elected as US House Speaker in a close contest

Republican Mike Johnson re-elected as US House Speaker in a close contest

Johnson secured the top spot in the chamber with 218 votes, securing just enough support to be re-elected, CNN reported

Donald Trump Mike Johnson

Johnson's re-election was made possible after key Republican opponents flipped their votes back to Johnson at the last minute | Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump backed Republican Mike Johnson was re-elected as the US House Speaker in a close race after two opponents switched their votes.

Johnson secured the top spot in the chamber with 218 votes, securing just enough support to be re-elected, CNN reported.

Johnson's re-election was made possible after key Republican opponents flipped their votes back to Johnson at the last minute.

The House speaker Johnson said that he did not make any promises to opponents Keith Self and Ralph Norman to flip their votes.

Johnson, who could only lose one vote with the razor-thin majority of 219-215, needed the support of Self and Norman as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie maintained his opposition.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

No jail time: Judge sets Trump's sentencing in hush money case for Jan 10

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

Mexico opens possibility of receiving non-Mexican deportees from Trump

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

H-1B visa row: Skilled worker movement helps both US and India, says MEA

Jerome Powell

Will Trump fire the Fed chief? Speculation grows over Powell's future

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

According to CNN, Representative Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, also said that no deals were made to get Johnson's detractors on board, adding that instead, it "was just a matter of getting it done" and a result of "persistence."

Notable, It was Donald Trump who convinced the opposition representatives to vote for Johnson to secure the victory on the first ballot, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump congratulated Johnson after the Republican from Louisiana was elected speaker.

"Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary. The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership. They'll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The speaker, in his first remark, called for a moment of silence to mark the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

"Of course, these are difficult days in our home state of Louisiana, where I come from," Johnson said in the House. "We all know about the terrorist attack in New Orleans and it's really shaken our state. People are reeling from that attack."

An ISIS supporter rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during New Year celebrations, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

In 2023, Mike Johnson was elected as the 56th Speaker of the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Orleans Attack

New Orleans attack, Vegas blast expose violence by military, veterans

US flag, USA

Rise of US Steel paralleled arrival of United States on world stage

Iran, Iran flag

Iran warns Italy ties to suffer if it yields to US demands on drone suspect

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza as ceasefire talks to resume in Qatar

US China flag, US-China flag

US imposes sanctions on China's Integrity Tech for hacking critical infra

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US President Donald Trump speakers White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon