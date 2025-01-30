Business Standard

Blocking all funding to 'woke programmes', says US State Department

Blocking all funding to 'woke programmes', says US State Department

Prioritising the welfare of American citizens, the US State Department released an official statement where it stated that no foreign is entitled to those benefits

US flag, US, united states

State Department further stated that the US spends roughly $ 40 billion in foreign aid annually. Photo: pexels

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US State Department on Wednesday (local time) said that the US is "blocking" all the funding to "woke programs" including support for gender development programs, sex education and pro-abortion programs as they do not "make America stronger, safer, or more prosperous."

Prioritising the welfare of American citizens, the US State Department released an official statement where it stated that no foreign is "entitled" to those benefits.

"Americans are a hardworking and generous people, who have sacrificed their blood and treasure to help their fellow man across the globe. But no foreign nation is entitled to those benefits, and no foreign aid program is above scrutiny," an official statement from the US State Department read.

 

"The previously announced 90-day pause and review of US foreign aid is already paying dividends to our country and our people. We are rooting out waste. We are blocking woke programs. And we are exposing activities that run contrary to our national interests. None of this would be possible if these programs remained on autopilot," US State Department added.

The pause has suspended US aid for condoms (and other contraceptive services) in Gaza, climate justice marketing services in Gabon, clean energy programs for women in Fiji, support for gender development programs, family planning throughout Latin America, sex education and pro-abortion programs for young girls globally, and much more.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced the freezing of the US all foreign aid for 90 days. However there were several important exceptions, including "emergency food assistance", and outlined the process to secure additional exceptions. Requests were reviewed and, where needed, approved within hours. Subsequently, the Secretary approved a broad waiver on January 28, 2025, for humanitarian aid, which is defined as "life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance," US State Department stated.

The State Department further stated that the US spends roughly $ 40 billion in foreign aid annually. "That is more than the GDP of multiple US states and accounts for four out of every 10 dollars in global humanitarian aid," the US State Department added.

US emphasised that the temporary pause is the only way to scrutinize and prevent waste.

"Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. And that is exactly what we are doing right now - prioritizing America's core national interests one dollar at a time," the statement read.

Topics : United States US funding Abortion US government

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

