Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bob Weir: Guitarist who made Grateful Dead iconic psychedelic jam band

Bob Weir: Guitarist who made Grateful Dead iconic psychedelic jam band

He was diagnosed with cancer in July and "succumbed to underlying lung issues" surrounded by loved ones

Veteran rock musician Bob Weir

Veteran rock musician Bob Weir

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran rock musician Bob Weir, the Grateful Dead’s rhythm guitarist who helped guide the legendary psychedelic jam band through decades of change and success, has died at age 78, his family said in a statement on Saturday.
 
He was diagnosed with cancer in July and “succumbed to underlying lung issues” surrounded by loved ones, according to the statement, posted on Weir's verified Instagram account. It did not mention when or where he died.
 
Just weeks after starting cancer treatment last summer, Weir had returned to his “hometown stage” at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco to play in a three-night celebration of his 60 years in music, his family recalled. Those shows turned out to be his final live public performances, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
 
 
Along with his late fellow Grateful Dead co-founder and lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, who was at the center of the universe for “Deadheads,” as diehard Dead fans are known, Weir was one of the group's two frontmen and main vocalists for most of the band’s history.
 
It was the youthful, ponytailed Wier who sang the verses on the band’s trademark boogie anthem, Truckin’, and who wrote such key songs as Sugar Magnolia, Playing in the Band and Jack Straw.

More From This Section

Google founders eye California exit as state weighs one-time wealth tax

Google founders eye California exit as state weighs one-time wealth tax

Trump

Trump says no more Venezuelan oil or money to go to Cuba, pushes for deal

rare earth magnet, magnet

US to push for quicker action in reducing reliance on China for rare earths

Iran, Iran flag

Iran warns against US strikes; activists say protest death toll at 203

drones, millitary, army

Ukrainian drone attack in Russia kills 1 after Moscow's intense bombardment

Topics : Obituary Rolling Stone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance