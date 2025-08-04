Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar, no damage reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar, no damage reported so far

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline

Earthquake

An Earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

An Earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 02

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/08/2025 02:42:47 IST, Lat: 20.88 N, Long: 95.82 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes. 

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

 

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Myanmar Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

