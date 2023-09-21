BRICS foreign ministers call for UN reform, loss and damage fund

Also Read Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help? Argentina to Iran: Brics leaders agree to admit 6 countries as new members Why India should remain in the BRICS Tesla proposes building EV battery storage factory in India: Report US weekly jobless claims at 8 month low, unemployment numbers falling India-Canada row: Our diplomats under threat, can't process visas, says MEA Pakistan elections to be held in the last week of January 2024: Poll body UK PM Rishi Sunak defends shift in climate policy as realistic approach

Foreign Ministers of the BRICS nations have called for the United Nations to begin a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council by including India, South Africa, and Brazil to the top body of the UN.The BRICS Foreign Ministers said in a joint statement after meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had joined the meet virtually.While India has been fighting a long battle to get included in the Security Council, a concerted push by BRICS nations has upped the ante on the issue. At the last BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also supported such a move, warning that without such reforms, fragmentation becomes inevitable.Similar to the wording of the recent G20 meeting, the ministers' statement pointed to ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. However, it also noted the conflict in Ukraine."The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.On the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the nations further reaffirmed the call for donor countries to honour their Official Development Assistance (ODA) to developing countries, in line with the national policy objectives of recipients.Giving credence to media reports suggesting that BRICS nations are closely aligning policies on artificial intelligence, the ministers announced the nations are exploring the establishment of an effective global governance framework with the aim to protect human rights and spur innovation and economic growth.The nations also called upon rich economies to operationalise the Fund on Loss and Damage at the upcoming COP28 environmental meet in Dubai.The fund was touted as a historic breakthrough in negotiations at last year's COP27 meet and aims to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and impacted by the effects of climate change. But differences have since erupted over which nations can access it, with reports that India may not be able to benefit from it.The ministers have also reiterated that developed countries need to ensure 'new, additional, predictable, adequate and timely flow of affordable Climate Finance'.They also pointed out the need for capacity building and the transfer of technology for climate actions.