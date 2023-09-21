India-Canada row: Our diplomats under threat, can't process visas, says MEA

In the latest twist to fast-sinking bilateral relations, India has temporarily suspended the processing of visas for Canadian nationals, citing growing threats to Indian diplomats in Canada that have disrupted the regular functioning of Indian missions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The government has also asked Canada to reduce the number of its diplomats serving in India to ensure strength parity in diplomatic staff.

While the processing of all categories of visas has stopped, Canadians who already have valid visas and Overseas Citizens of India cards are free to travel, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the ministry's weekly press briefing.

The latest rules would extend to Canadians applying for Indian visas from third countries, he added.

BLS International, the Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide, which processes visa requests on behalf of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, has informed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that it has suspended its service in the country until further notice.

"The impact of this move is negligible on our finances as the Canadian visa issuance business accounts for less than two per cent of our total annual revenue," it said in a letter to the market regulator.

Canada was the fifth-largest source of foreign tourist arrivals in India as of 2022. Inbound numbers had peaked at 351,859 in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Also Read BLS International hits new high; soars 9% on proposed IPO of BLS E-Services Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27 Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift Pakistan elections to be held in the last week of January 2024: Poll body UK PM Rishi Sunak defends shift in climate policy as realistic approach Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, killing at least 2 Bank of England halts run of interest rate hikes as economy slows China's economic woes deepen, advisors suggest more infrastructure spending

The government has clarified that the 226,450 Indian students in the country will not face any issue in coming back since the visa policy does not affect Indian citizens.

Diplomatic Parity

After the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, announced a decision to 'temporarily adjust staff presence in India', the MEA revealed it has asked for a parity of strength and rank equivalent to be maintained in the mutual diplomatic presence of both nations.

"We think their numbers are much higher; those details are being worked out. Going forward, we expect their numbers would be reduced," Bagchi said. The move was also prompted by the fact that Canadian diplomats have interfered in India's internal affairs, he stressed.

On the matter of Canadian diplomats facing threats on social media, Bagchi clarified that 'India takes its obligations very seriously'.

Safe Haven for Crime

In its strictest statement on the issue so far, India has also slammed Canada as a safe haven for terrorists, extremists, and organised crime.

"We have been sharing data on terrorists and economic fugitives [sheltering in Canada] for a long time. No action has been taken. It would be good if the host government takes action on them," Bagchi said. Details of 20 wanted individuals have been sought so far, he added.

On Thursday, wanted Indian gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill, alias Sukha Duneke, was shot down in Canada's Winnipeg. Gill is named in 20 criminal cases and had fled Indian authorities and reached Canada on fake documents. Wanted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in a Facebook post on Thursday, has claimed responsibility for his murder.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Wednesday issued a list of 43 wanted individuals, many of whom have links to Canada, and urged the public to share details of their properties and assets, which can be taken over by the central government.