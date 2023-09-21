close
Pakistan elections to be held in the last week of January 2024: Poll body

The development comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024, according to a report by Dawn.

Earlier, citing the need for fresh delimitation of constituencies, the ECP had ruled out polls this year. Elections would take place in the last week of January following the completion of a 54-day election campaign programme.

The poll body said in a release that after a review, it was decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27, and the final list would be issued on November 30.

The development comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections. A draft code of conduct has been shared with political parties to get their feedback from the poll body.

Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved three days before the end of its constitutional term. Article 224 of Pakistan's Constitution states that elections be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly, which was November 7.

Also, Section 17(2) of the Elections Act states that "the commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published."

Pakistan's general elections to be held in last week of January 2024


During the last round of consultations with the ECP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) — called for holding polls within the constitutional time frame.

Polls are due after the outgoing parliament completed its five-year term in August. A caretaker government has been installed to oversee the election.
Topics : Pakistan government Pakistan India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

