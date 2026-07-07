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Home / World News / Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, will stand for re-election

Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, will stand for re-election

Nigel Farage quits as a UK lawmaker to trigger a by-election, saying he will seek a fresh mandate and continue Reform UK's political campaign

Reform ​UK leader Nigel Farage s

Farage made the ​announcement at the end of a televised statement in which he railed against press intrusion into ​his family life and said ‌the political establishment was doing all it ​could to hinder his party

Reuters London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 9:26 PM IST
Reform ​UK leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he ??would quit as a lawmaker to trigger a by-election in his parliamentary ‌seat and would ​stand for re-election ​in that vote. 
Farage made the ​announcement at the end of a televised statement in which he railed against press intrusion into ​his family life and said ‌the political establishment was doing all it ​could to hinder his party. 
"This will be a people versus the establishment by-election," ‌Farage said. "I ​will fight ‌to win. I will fight ‌to continue ??the political revolution that Reform ​has started." 
Farage, who has come under heavy scrutiny over ​his finances in recent months, said he wanted his ‌constituents to decide if they still wanted ‌him to be their lawmaker.
 

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Topics : Nigel Farage reforms British government UK

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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