Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint on US steel, aluminium duties

Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint on US steel, aluminium duties

The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canada claims that the measures are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the US over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminium products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday. 
The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said. 
Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada's exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminium products and increase duties on aluminium articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin supports US ceasefire plan for Ukraine, says need to sort out details

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

US envoy in Moscow for ceasefire talks as Russia claims truce aids Kyiv

Tariffs

G7 seeks unity as Trump's tariffs, Ukraine policy strain alliances

US Iran,

Iran asks Trump to end threats, pressure tactics if it wants nuclear talks

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

US judge orders DOGE, Musk to produce records about cost-cutting ops

Topics : Canada United States aluminium Steel producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon