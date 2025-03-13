Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / G7 seeks unity as Trump's tariffs, Ukraine policy strain alliances

G7 seeks unity as Trump's tariffs, Ukraine policy strain alliances

On Monday, Rubio cautioned that Washington did not want language that could harm efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table

Tariffs

A US decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports immediately drew reciprocal measures from Canada and the EU, underscoring the tensions. | File Image

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign ministers of leading Western democracies sought to show a united front in Canada on Thursday after seven weeks of rising tensions between US allies and President Donald Trump over his upending of foreign policy on Ukraine and imposing of tariffs. 
The Group of Seven ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with the EU, convened in the remote tourist town of La Malbaie, nestled in the Quebec hills, for two days of meetings that in the past have broadly been consensual on the issues they face. 
Top of the agenda for Washington's partners will be getting a debriefing on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks on Tuesday with Kyiv in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine said it was ready to support a 30-day ceasefire deal. 
 
But in the run-up to the first G7 meeting of Canada's presidency, the crafting of an agreed all-encompassing final statement has been tough with some G7 diplomats questioning Washington's engagement in the process. 
A US decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports immediately drew reciprocal measures from Canada and the EU, underscoring the tensions. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia of major financial consequences if ceasefire rejected

Steve Witkoff

Ukraine-US accord on a ceasefire proposal puts the onus on Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine-US talks on ending war begin as Russia downs 337 Ukrainian drones

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

One killed in Ukraine's biggest drone attack on Moscow, transport disrupted

Donald Trump, Trump

US to assess Ukraine's peace stance and Trump ties in Saudi Arabia meeting

"Under @POTUS's leadership, we are going to use forums like the G7 to counter our adversaries and stand by our allies.
America First!," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X as he arrived in Canada. 
Washington has sought to impose red lines on language around Ukraine and opposed a separate declaration on curbing Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a murky shipping network that eludes sanctions, while demanding more robust language on China. 
An initial draft communique seen by Reuters, which diplomats said was unlikely to reflect final discussions and may not gain consensus, made no mention of sanctions on Russia, but did appear to be tougher on China calling on it to cease its support for Russia's war effort. 
Unlike a joint statement in November, when almost two pages out of eight were focused entirely on Ukraine, mostly taking aim at Russia, the initial draft includes just four carefully-worded paragraphs that are unlikely to antagonise Moscow. 
On Monday, Rubio cautioned that Washington did not want language that could harm efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. 
G7 diplomats said the positive outcome from Jeddah may at least ease talks on Ukraine as the US now seeks a response from Moscow. 
The United States, since Trump's return to office on January 20, has taken a less-friendly stance on Ukraine, pushing for a quick deal to end the war, demanded European partners take on more of the burden without openly endorsing their role in future talks, and warmed Washington's ties with Moscow. 
TARIFFS TO 51ST STATE 
Even Japan, so reliant on American security guarantees, has found itself in Trump's firing line. 
"It's very difficult. Maybe we should wait for the G8," said one European diplomat ironically. 
Trump has suggested the G8 might be revived with the return of Moscow 11 years after its membership in the group was suspended over its annexation of Crimea. 
Nowhere have the difficulties for US allies been more apparent than in Canada. 
Relations between the United States and Canada are at an all-time low, thanks to Trump's threats to impose tariffs on all imports from Canada and his constant musing about annexing the country to make it the 51st US state. 
"It is not a meeting about how we're going to take over Canada," Rubio told reporters, highlighting how offbeat their ties have become. 
That may not appease Ottawa. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday she would be on the offensive at the G7. 
"In every single meeting, I will raise the issue of tariffs to coordinate a response with the Europeans and to put pressure on the Americans," she said. 
The two met Thursday morning for bilateral talks. 
European diplomats said they hoped to use the G7 to assess directly how much influence Rubio has on US foreign policy. 
Trump has used a wide array of officials not linked to the State Department in talks ranging from Ukraine to the situation in the Middle East, where allies have been alarmed by some of the erratic statements coming from Washington.
 

More From This Section

US Iran,

Iran asks Trump to end threats, pressure tactics if it wants nuclear talks

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

US judge orders DOGE, Musk to produce records about cost-cutting ops

US job

US jobless claims dip as labour market stays stable despite risks

White House

White House withdraws Dave Weldon as pick for CDC director: Report

Amazon

US FTC dismisses Amazon trial delay, insists DOGE cuts won't derail case

Topics : US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict G7 communique

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon