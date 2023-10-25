close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Canadian accusation a ploy to attack, smear China: Beijing official

"The so-called statement by Canada's foreign ministry misrepresents facts and is very misleading, which makes trumped-up charges against China," China said

Canadian accusation a ploy to attack, smear China: Beijing official

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the still-going diplomatic spat with India over a claim that its agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, on Tuesday urged Canada to respect facts and truth and stop peddling "China-related lies".
Addressing a press briefing at the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Tuesday, Mao said such 'lies' could further damage bilateral relations between the two countries.
Ning made these remarks in response to a claim by Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Jolly that an organisation connected to China was spreading information related to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other senior officials and the members of Parliament through comments and "deepfake" videos online.
Mao said the statement by Canada's foreign ministry was a misrepresentation of facts.
"The so-called statement by Canada's foreign ministry misrepresents facts and is very misleading, which makes trumped-up charges against China," she said.
She added that China firmly condemns her statement. "We deplore and firmly oppose that (Canadian Foreign minister's statement)," she said.
She added that the Canadian side, "for some time now, has falsely accused China of spreading disinformation against their politicians on multiple occasions, but never showed any evidence to prove it".
"For some time, the Canadian side has falsely accused China of spreading disinformation against Canadian politicians on multiple occasions, but it has never come up with any solid evidence," she said.
She said Canada has been making up lies, including on Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong, to attack and smear China.
"It is the Canadian side that has been producing and spreading disinformation. We urge the Canadian side to respect facts and truth, stop spreading China-related lies, and stop words and deeds that would poison the atmosphere of China-Canada relations and damage bilateral relations," she added.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Twitter has dumped bloc's code of practice on disinformation: EU official

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Amid war with Hamas, Czech and Austrian leaders to visit Israel today

China breaks silence on Israel-Hamas war, supports 'two-state solution'

Israelis can make their own decisions: Biden on ground invasion of Gaza

Emmer withdraws bid for US House speaker hours after winning GOP nomination

Israel vows again to destroy Hamas, rejecting calls for cease-fire in Gaza

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : China Canada Khalistan movement

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon