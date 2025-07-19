Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Car ploughs into LA's East Hollywood crowd, over 20 injured; probe underway

Car ploughs into LA's East Hollywood crowd, over 20 injured; probe underway

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition

LA car attack

More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. | File Photo

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A vehicle drove into a crowd early Saturday morning in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people and sending multiple victims to local hospitals, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
 
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition, the department said in an alert. 
 
More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

China's industrial sectors at risk as Trump tariffs exceed profit margins

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea's ousted President Yoon indicted on additional criminal charges

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

At least 13 held, including journalists, in Cincinnati immigration protest

China Vice Finance Minister Liao Min

China defends growth model, eyes consumption as key economic driver

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's cabinet overhaul brings in allies who can deal with Trump

Topics : Los Angeles Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon