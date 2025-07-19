Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea's ousted President Yoon indicted on additional criminal charges

South Korea's ousted President Yoon indicted on additional criminal charges

After declaring martial law, Yoon deployed troops and police to the opposition-led Assembly, but lawmakers managed to convene and vote it down, forcing his Cabinet to revoke the emergency decree

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

Yoon has argued his decree was a desperate attempt to draw public support of his fight against the wickedness of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party (P

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted Saturday on additional criminal charges related to his ill-fated imposition of martial law, about three months after he was formally thrown out of office.

Yoon's additional indictments mean he will remain in jail for up to six months as he faces a trial at the Seoul Central District Court on his Dec 3 martial law declaration that plunged South Korea into huge political turmoil. Yoon was sent back to prison last week after the Seoul court approved his arrest warrant requested by a team of investigators headed by independent counsel Cho Eun-suk.

 

Cho's team indicted Yoon on abuse of power that obstructed the rights of some of his Cabinet members. The charge was imposed because Yoon summoned only select Cabinet members to approve his emergency martial law when South Korean law requires approval of all Cabinet members for such a measure, Park Ji-young, a senior investigator at Cho's team, told a briefing.

Park said Yoon was also charged with fabricating an official document in an attempt to satisfy a formal requirement for a martial law declaration before he eventually destroyed it.

After declaring martial law, Yoon sent troops and police officers to the opposition-controlled National Assembly, but enough lawmakers managed to enter an assembly chamber and voted down his decree, forcing his Cabinet to lift it. Yoon was later impeached by the assembly, with some of his ruling party lawmakers voting to suspend his presidential powers.

Also Read

Samsung logo

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

Jay Y Lee, Samsung

Samsung billionaire Lee's legal battle ends, cleared of all charges

Boeing

South Korea to order fuel switch checks on Boeing jets after AI171 crash

artillery, bombing

North Korea sent over 12 million artillery shells to Russia, says Seoul

South Korean Drama, The Elementary School Student I Love

South Korean drama on teacher-student romance scrapped after public uproar

Yoon has argued his decree was a desperate attempt to draw public support of his fight against the wickedness of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which had obstructed his agenda, impeached top officials and slashed the government's budget bill. He earlier called the National Assembly a den of criminals and anti-state forces.

In January, state prosecutors arrested and indicted him on rebellion, a grave charge that would incur the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

In March, however, Yoon was released from prison after a judge at the Seoul district court canceled his arrest to allow him to stand trial without being held in custody.

In April, the Constitutional Court formally dismissed Yoon as president, prompting a snap election to choose his successor. After winning that election, new President Lee Jae Myung, a former Democratic Party leader, approved legislation to launch independent investigations to uncover fuller details of Yoon's martial law stunt and delve into other criminal allegations involving his wife and administration. Lee named Cho an independent counsel to lead an investigation on Yoon's martial law decree.

In May, state prosecutors indicted Yoon on charges of abusing power and forcing soldiers and police officers to try to seal the assembly and election offices, acts that are not part of their duties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

At least 13 held, including journalists, in Cincinnati immigration protest

China Vice Finance Minister Liao Min

China defends growth model, eyes consumption as key economic driver

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's cabinet overhaul brings in allies who can deal with Trump

German finance minister Klingbeil

G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

United States Department of Justice

US justice dept asks court to unseal grand jury records in Epstein case

Topics : South Korea South Korea elections martial law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon