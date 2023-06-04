Carried on overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfields: Russia

Russia on Sunday announced that it undertook airstrikes overnight targeting Ukrainian military airfields, delivering "significant damage" to aircraft and facilities.
The attack, which carried with the use of "long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons", achieved its goal, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, RT reported.
"Command posts, a radar installation, Ukrainian aviation equipment, and storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit," it added.
In another strike, near the city of Dnepropetrovsk on the Dnepr River, a Ukrainian drone assembly workshop was destroyed, the ministry said.
