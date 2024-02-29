CCP Politburo vows to meet growth targets amid China's slow recovery

China’s top leadership has pledged to meet economic targets for the year, avoid risks and maintain social stability, underscoring concern for a recovery hampered by a prolonged property crisis and deflation.



The Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo met on Thursday to discuss a government work report that will be submitted to a gathering of lawmakers next week, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The report will be delivered by Premier Li Qiang and voted on during the annual session of National People’s Congress starting March 5.

The Politburo meeting hosted by President Xi Jinping reiterated that “prudent monetary policy will be flexible, appropriate, targeted and effective,” while “proactive fiscal policy will be appropriately strengthened and improved in quality and efficiency,” echoing instructions from a key economic work conference held in December.

The Politburo also pledged to speed up development of “new productive forces,” a vague new slogan favored by Xi that refers to fresh engines of economic growth.