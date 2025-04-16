Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / China appoints new top trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

China appoints new top trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen

The world's two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other's goods since the US raised tariffs on dozens of countries.

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

China appointed a new top international trade negotiator on Wednesday amid tariff tensions with the US.

The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen, who participated in the trade negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the US. 

The world's two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other's goods since the US raised tariffs on dozens of countries. China faces 145 per cent taxes on exports to the US, while other countries were given a 90-day reprieve for most duties.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

