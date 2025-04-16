Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Canadian university teachers warned against non-essential travel to US

Canadian university teachers warned against non-essential travel to US

The Canadian Association of University Teachers released updated travel advice Tuesday due to the political landscape created by President Donald Trump's administration

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

The Canadian government recently updated its US travel advisory, warning residents they may face scrutiny from border guards. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Halifax
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

The association that represents academic staff at Canadian universities is warning its members against non-essential travel to the United States.

The Canadian Association of University Teachers released updated travel advice Tuesday due to the political landscape created by President Donald Trump's administration and reports of some Canadians encountering difficulties crossing the border.

The association says academics who are from countries that have tense diplomatic relations with the United States, or who have themselves expressed negative views about the Trump administration, should be particularly cautious about US travel.

Its warning is particularly targeted to academics who identify as transgender or whose research could be seen as being at odds with the position of the current U.S. administration.

 

In addition, the association says academics should carefully consider what information they have, or need to have, on their electronic devices when crossing the border, and take actions to protect sensitive information.

Mark Carney, Canada Prime minister

Reports of foreigners being sent to detention or processing centers for more than seven days, including Canadian Jasmine Mooney, a pair of German tourists, and a backpacker from Wales, have been making headlines since Trump took office in January.

The Canadian government recently updated its US travel advisory, warning residents they may face scrutiny from border guards and the possibility of detention if denied entry.

Crossings from Canada into the United States dropped by about 32 per cent, or by 864,000 travellers, in March compared to the same month a year ago, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Many Canadians are furious about Trump's annexation threats and trade war but also worried about entering the US.

David Robinson, executive director of the university teachers association, said that the warning is the first time his group has advised against non-essential US travel in the 11 years he's worked with them.

It's clear there's been heightened scrutiny of people entering the United States, and a heightened kind of political screening of people entering the country, said Robinson, whose association represents 70,000 teachers, librarians, researchers, general staff and other academic professionals at 122 universities and colleges.

Robinson said the group made the decision after taking legal advice in recent weeks. He said lawyers told them that US border searches can compromise confidential information obtained by academics during their research.

He said the association will keep the warning in place until it sees the end of political screening, and there is more respect for confidential information on electronic devices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump US-Canada Canada Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

