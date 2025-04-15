Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rising US costs may shift China trade to India; govt forms monitoring cell

Rising US costs may shift China trade to India; govt forms monitoring cell

If any unusual surge is reported, the commerce ministry can take action such as imposing anti-dumping or safeguard duties

According to the ministry, a recent assessment highlighted the risk of merchandise dumping into India due to reciprocal tariffs. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

The government has set up an inter-ministerial import surge monitoring group as high tariffs on certain countries like China and Vietnam may lead to diversion of goods to India, the commerce ministry said. 
It also said that Chinese retaliatory tariffs on US goods could further increase the inflow of US agricultural products into India.
"With the global uncertainties related to tariffs, obviously there are elevated apprehensions related to likely flooding or surge in imports or surge...to look at that...import surge monitoring group has been set up," Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce L Satya Srinivas told reporters here. 
If any unusual surge is reported, the commerce ministry can take action such as imposing anti-dumping or safeguard duties.
 
The group, he said, is monitoring weekly as well as monthly trends by commodities and by countries. 

"If there is any unusual surge, we would like to understand the reasons," he added. Representatives from the department, DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are in the group. Officials from other ministries are also being consulted when required. 
According to the ministry, a recent assessment highlighted the risk of merchandise dumping into India due to reciprocal tariffs amid global trade tensions. "Rising US costs may prompt exporters from countries like China, Vietnam and Indonesia, all facing US trade deficits to divert goods to India, potentially triggering import surges," it said. 
The US has imposed whopping 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China has imposed 125 per cent in American goods, triggering a trade war. DGFT Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that a help desk has been operationalised since April 11 for both exporters and importers to address their issues. 
"In case of export opportunities or in case of import surge in India, we have requested our exporters and importers to give us an alert through this desk," he said. He added that a note regarding the formulation of the export promotion mission is in process.
"We have done stakeholder and inter-ministerial consultations for that," Sarangi said. 

Topics : China US China trade war Trump tariffs

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

