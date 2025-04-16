Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Safe-haven gold hits record high amid trade war jitters, weakening dollar

The dollar index fell 0.4 per cent against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders

Gold



Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices hit an all-time peak on Wednesday as a weaker dollar, escalating trade tensions and concerns over global economic growth increased demand for the safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $3,270.12 an ounce, as of 0319 GMT. It scaled a peak of $3,275.20 per ounce earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 1.4 per cent to $3,286.30.

"A confluence of factors such as dollar depreciation and ongoing risk aversion are working in gold's favour," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar index fell 0.4 per cent against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

 

Further escalating trade tensions between the US and China, Nvidia on Tuesday said it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the US government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China.

Adding to this, China ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets in response to the US slapping 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Gold will continue to be strong as long as there's uncertainty," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven investment during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, has hit multiple record highs this year and is up over 24 per cent so far in 2025. [GOL/]

"We believe risk-off purchases for gold are yet to pick up," analysts at ANZ said and raised the bank's year-end gold price forecast to $3,600 per ounce and six-month forecast to $3,500.

Investors now await US retail sales data, due later in the day, on insights into the economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Traders currently expect around 87 basis points of Fed rate reductions by end-2025.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.32 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $956.64 and palladium was steady at $971.10.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

