Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.20%)
65562.15 + 128.85
Nifty (0.15%)
19473.85 + 29.85
Nifty Midcap (0.67%)
38952.70 + 258.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.56%)
5485.90 + 30.60
Nifty Bank (0.41%)
44659.65 + 180.60
Heatmap

China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima plant releases wastewater

Chinese customs authorities banned seafood from Japan in response to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting its wastewater release Thursday

China economy

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Okuma (Japan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese customs authorities banned seafood from Japan in response to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting its wastewater release Thursday, customs authorities said in an announcement.
The ban starts immediately and will affect all imports of aquatic products including seafood, according to the notice. Authorities said they will dynamically adjust relevant regulatory measures as appropriate to prevent the risks of nuclear-contaminated water discharge to the health and food safety of our country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Japan to release treated radioactive water starting August 24; details here

S Korea endorses safety of Japan's plans to release Fukushima plant water

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

Japan's fisheries head against pumping treated radioactive water into sea

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar: Sheriff's officials

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

World sees optimism, confidence, opportunity in Indian economy: PM Modi

Fukushima nuclear plant releases radioactive waste water into sea

Topics : Fukushima nuclear crisis Fukushima Japan China Seafood importers

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon