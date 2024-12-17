Business Standard
Home / World News / China's largest corruption case: Li Jianping executed for $421 mn fraud

China's largest corruption case: Li Jianping executed for $421 mn fraud

Li Jianping was convicted of embezzling over three billion yuan, or approximately $421 million, in illegal gains

China Flag, China

china Flag, China(Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the largest corruption case in China’s history, the Chinese government executed Li Jianping on Tuesday. Jianping, a former official in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of embezzling over three billion yuan (approximately $421 million).
 
The execution was ordered by China’s Supreme People’s Court and carried out by a court in Inner Mongolia, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Jianping, 64, had served as secretary of the Communist Party working committee for the Hohhot Economic and Technological Development Zone. His death sentence was initially issued in September 2022 and upheld on appeal in August 2024.
 
 

Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has made anti-corruption a key part of his governance. Official reports state that over a million party officials, including two defence ministers and several military leaders, have been punished or prosecuted under the campaign.
 
In a speech to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection plenary session in January, excerpts of which were published in the party’s theoretical magazine Qiushi, Xi called on officials to take a bold stance against corruption. He warned against interest groups undermining the Communist Party and emphasised the need for what he termed the party’s self-revolution.
 
Despite ongoing efforts, corruption cases involving high-ranking officials continue to rise. According to the South China Morning Post, the CCDI investigated 45 senior officials, or tigers, last year. This year, the figure has already climbed to 54.
 
Xi’s anti-graft measures have drawn international attention, particularly in the military. While the campaign has been praised for tackling systemic corruption, critics argue it has also helped consolidate Xi’s power.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Beijing urges Trump administration to make 'right choice' on US-China ties

People Bank of China building, PBOC building

China plans record budget deficit of 4% of GDP in 2025, up from 3%

China stocks, Stock market

China capital markets outflow hits record high in Nov after Trump poll win

US Senate

US moves to boost crackdown on China Telecom's unit over data privacy

US China flag, US-China flag

China's factories seek to Trump-proof their business by going global

Topics : China corruption cases BS Web Reports Chinese government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon