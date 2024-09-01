Business Standard
Home / World News / China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

No injuries were reported as a result of the collisions

South China Sea (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Tensions in the South China Sea have increased again as China and the Philippines accused each other of ramming their ships in the disputed area.
The Philippine coastguard said a Chinese vessel had "deliberately rammed" Manila's ship three times.
"This afternoon (August 31), the Chinese Coast Guard vessel deliberately rammed and collided with the BRP Teresa Magbanua three times, despite no provocation from the Philippine Coast Guard," Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard official, posted on X.
In another post, he posted photos of the damaged Filipino vessel and said, "These are the damages sustained by BRP Teresa Magbanua due to the unprovoked ramming by China Coast Guard 5205."
Meanwhile, China's coastguard said a Philippine ship, "illegally stranded" at the Sabina Shoal, "deliberately rammed" a Chinese vessel, Al Jazeera reported.
Liu Dejun, a spokesman for China's coastguard, said it will take steps "to resolutely thwart all acts of provocation, nuisance and infringement and resolutely safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," according to Al Jazeera.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collisions.
Notably, the disputed Escoda (Sabina) Shoal is claimed by the Philippines to be within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). It is located 140 km west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 km from Hainan Island, the closest Chinese landmass.
Earlier also, a Philippines Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, the 'BRP Datu Sanday' (MMOV 3002), had encountered "aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres" from eight Chinese Coast Guard ships while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal," news outlet PNA had reported.

Topics : South China Sea China Philippine tension

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

