Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China plans to triple AI chip production to cut reliance on Nvidia: Report

China plans to triple AI chip production to cut reliance on Nvidia: Report

Huawei aims to begin production at a plant dedicated to making AI chips by year end, with two more facilities set to launch in 2026, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter

artificial intelligence

Beijing is accelerating work on domestic AI chips, with companies developing processors that rival the performance of Nvidia's China-special H20, about which the government has expressed security concerns.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's chipmakers are seeking to triple the country's output of artificial intelligence chips in 2026, rushing to reduce dependence on Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 
Huawei aims to begin production at a plant dedicated to making AI chips by year end, with two more facilities set to launch in 2026, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. 
The plants are designed to specifically support Huawei, but their ownership remains unclear. Huawei told the FT that it did not have plans for its own plants. 
The combined output from the three potential plants could surpass the current production capacity of similar lines at China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the FT said. 
 
SMIC plans to next year double manufacturing capacity for 7 nanometre chips, for which Huawei is its largest customer, the report said. 

Also Read

organ transplant

Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Evergrande Group

Five years on, no end in sight to China's real estate market crisis

rare earth magnet, magnet

Hindustan Zinc exploring opportunities in rare earths, critical minerals

typhoon podul

Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Huawei and SMIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
Beijing is accelerating work on domestic AI chips, with companies developing processors that rival the performance of Nvidia's China-special H20, about which the government has expressed security concerns. 
Reuters reported in November that Huawei planned to start mass-producing its most advanced AI chip in the first quarter of 2025 despite grappling with the impact of US restrictions.

More From This Section

SpaceX Falcon 9, rocket

Pixxel, Dhruva Space launch satellites on SpaceX Falcon-9 from California

Denmark, US

Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged 'covert operation' in Greenland

US President Donald Trump

Why Trump is attacking Smithsonian national museums over slavery exhibits

trucker

Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun defends Sikh driver who killed 3 in Florida

Photo: Bloomberg

Russia faces fuel shortages after Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries

Topics : China artifical intelligence Huawei chipset semiconductor Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon