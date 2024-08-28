Business Standard
China proposes new curbs on grain imports in order to boost local prices

China proposes new curbs on grain imports in order to boost local prices

Beijing this week summoned top importers for meetings and suggested they halt purchases of barley and sorghum. | Representative photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

By Hallie Gu and Alfred Cang

China is asking domestic traders to buy less foreign grains as ample supplies and weaker-than-expected demand weigh on prices and threaten its longstanding policy to support local growers.
 
Beijing this week summoned top importers for meetings and suggested they halt purchases of barley and sorghum, according to people familiar with the matter. The move, ahead of a forecast bumper grains harvest this year, is the latest effort by China to ease domestic oversupply and bolster local prices.
China is the world’s biggest buyer of barley and sorghum, and any sustained curbs on imports would deal a blow to farmers in top exporters such as Australia and the US. Earlier this year, authorities asked traders to limit overseas purchases of corn as local supply swelled.

The Asian powerhouse is grappling with an economic slowdown and waning confidence as the rise in living standards shows signs of stalling. Authorities have increased supervision and so-called “window guidance” on imports of commodities in recent years, hoping to reduce the impact on domestic processors and consumers from large fluctuations in global prices. 

Barley and sorghum shipments that have already been booked are not affected, and the new measures would likely impact arrivals from November and into the first quarter next year, said the people, asking not to be identified as they were not authorized to talk about sensitive topics publicly. The majority of currently booked cargoes are for delivery in October and November, they said.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comments. 
 
China imports sorghum and barley to feed its massive livestock herd, mostly as a substitute for corn. Higher quality barley is also used to make beer. Beijing manages overseas buying of corn and wheat under an annual tariff rate quota system, but there’s no official quota on barley and sorghum.

Prices for corn, sorghum and barley in China are all near the lowest level in more than three years. Stockpiles of corn at the nation’s southern ports are close to the highest in two years. 

Sorghum imports were at 5.21 million tons over the first seven months of 2024, almost double the volume in the same period last year. US supplies accounted for more than 80 per cent of the total. Barley purchases were 67 per cent higher, with most coming from Australia after Beijing lifted a ban on cargoes.

Topics : China Foodgrains Agriculture China exports

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

