Obesity-linked cancer rates surge in China; young adults most affected

Obesity-linked cancer rates surge in China; young adults most affected

From 2007 to 2021, obesity-related cancer rates in China rose by 3.6% annually, with a striking 15.3% increase for those aged 25 to 29, while rates for non-obesity-linked cancers stayed stable

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent study has highlighted a troubling increase in obesity-related cancers in China, particularly among the younger population. The research, which analysed over 650,000 cancer cases between 2007 and 2021, revealed that individuals born between 1997 and 2001 face a 25-fold higher risk of developing these cancers compared to those born between 1962 and 1966.

The study found that from 2007 to 2021, obesity-related cancer rates in China surged by a concerning 3.6 per cent annually, while the rates for cancers not linked to obesity remained unchanged. Notably, for those aged 25 to 29, the annual increase was as high as 15.3 per cent, the report said.
Cancer among young adults


The research, led by Yang Jinkui, an endocrinologist at Capital Medical University in Beijing, and his team, was published last week in the peer-reviewed Med Journal of Cell Press.

The study said that the rising cases of cancer “among young adults reflects recent changes in exposure to environmental and dietary factors. While most cancers typically develop in older adults, the upward trend of cancer incidence among younger adults contributes to an increasing cancer burden”.

Obesity linked to cancer


The study further said that obesity can cause at least 12 types of cancers, namely colorectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, breast, uterus, ovary, kidney, thyroid, multiple myeloma, gastric cardia, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

The team has cautioned that without more robust public health interventions, the incidence of obesity-related cancers in China could potentially double over the next ten years. They recommended that the government implement policies aimed at encouraging healthier eating habits, curbing the consumption of ultra-processed foods, and promoting physical activity.

Rise in colorectal cancer cases

Among the most notable increases was in colorectal cancer rates for those aged 25 to 29, which grew from 17.37 cases per 100,000 people to 23.89 per 100,000 people during the study period.

This rise in colorectal cancer is particularly significant when compared to other digestive system cancers, and is closely tied to the country’s economic growth and enhanced living standards.

The authors attributed the increase in cases to lifestyle factors such as lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and high consumption of red meat and alcohol, as well as inadequate screening, which has led to missed opportunities for early treatment.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

