Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's Communist Party drops ex-foreign, defence ministers from top body

Li Shangfu, who headed the country's Rocket (Missile) Force before becoming Defence Minister, was being tried for alleged corruption

Sacked Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Sacked Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday accepted the resignation of sacked foreign minister Qin Gang from its Central Committee and endorsed the decision to expel former defence minister Li Shangfu and two other top Generals from the party.
The decision came during the top-level meeting of the party's Central Committee, which concluded here on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the communique issued at the end of the four-day session called the third plenum of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Central Committee convened to discuss measures to improve the economy has accepted Comrade Qin Gang's resignation.
Qin, 58, disappeared suddenly in 2023 from public view after serving as China's shortest-serving foreign minister before being stripped of his remaining titles in the government.
The reason for his removal is still not known.
His whereabouts are also not known. However, while accepting his resignation, the Central Committee still referred to Qin as Comrade.

More From This Section

Israeli officials consider letting EU, Palestinians control Rafah crossing

Trump running mate JD Vance vows to fight for 'forgotten' workers

Biden faces intensified calls to step aside after diagnosed with Covid-19

Ursula von der Leyen reelected to a second term as European Commission prez

Israeli PM Netanyahu makes surprise visit to troops in southern Gaza

Qin was subsequently replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi who is also a member of the high-powered Politburo of the party.
Earlier, Qin was stripped of his position as a state councillor and was allowed to resign as a member of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's Parliament.
The third plenum also confirmed the Politburo's earlier decision to expel Gen. Li Shangfu and two other senior generals of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Li Yuchao and Sun Jinming, from the Party.
Li Shangfu, who headed the country's Rocket (Missile) Force before becoming Defence Minister, was being tried for alleged corruption.
Li Yuchao, who was also part of the Rocket Force, was sacked along with Li Shanfu.
The meeting also endorsed the decision of another top PLA, Gen. Sun Jinming, from the party for corruption and indiscipline.
Official media reports say their removals highlighted the intensity of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign by President Xi Jinping to cleanse the military of corrupt elements. Xi, 71, is also the General Secretary of the CPC.
So far, over 50 military officials of various ranks have been removed or punished since Xi came to power in 2012.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prez Xi's big economic meeting shows party bracing for slower growth

'Hit by client exits PwC asks China partners to take pay cut up to 50%'

China keen to pursue Belt and Road projects: Premier Li to new Nepal PM Oli

Chinese EV giant BYD sets sights on aggressive expansion in Vietnam

China tops US in daily dietary protein intake, India falls behind

Topics : China Xi Jinping Communist party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon