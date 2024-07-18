Business Standard
Israeli PM Netanyahu makes surprise visit to troops in southern Gaza

Netanyahu's visit to Rafah was announced hours after Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to troops in southern Gaza on Thursday, his office said, just days before his speech to the US Congress.
 
Netanyahu’s visit to Rafah was announced hours after Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, a move that could disrupt the delicate Gaza cease-fire talks.
Israel’s Parliament backs resolution opposing Palestinian state Israel’s parliament passed a resolution expressing opposition to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, warning that it could be a base for terrorist groups. 
 
“The Knesset is opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan river,” the legislature said in the resolution, which was adopted at a sitting in Jerusalem Thursday with backing from 68 of its 120 members. 

About three quarters of United Nations members have expressed their support for, or recognition of, Palestinian statehood — with Spain, Norway and Ireland joining the latter category in May. 

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

